As previously reported, wrestling legend Konnan recently underwent successful heart surgery due to the effects from his bout with COVID-19 in February 2021. Konnan is still dealing with health problems, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. The 58-year-old is now in the need of another kidney transplant.

Meltzer noted that Konnan is dealing with some serious kidney issues as they are in really bad shape. While Konnan needs a kidney transplant, the former WCW Superstar is believed to have found a donor. This will be the second time he has had a transplant. He got one back in 2007, but his body rejected it which led to him needing anti-rejection drugs at the time.

During an interview with Wrestling Inc. in 2018, Konnan spoke with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman about his prior health issues. Konnan, who was working towards an in-ring comeback at the time, spoke about the previous health issues that kept him out of the ring.

“I feel like I just want to say, ‘goodbye’ to the fans as a [pro] wrestler, as an active wrestler,” Konnan said at the time. “I just want to be able to say, ‘goodbye’ on my terms because 10 years ago, I had to have hip surgery. I had a hip replacement and when they went in to do my hip replacement, my kidneys were damaged, so I had to get a kidney replacement, a kidney transplant, and a hip replacement.

“And, bro, I was in really bad health and I hadn’t wrestled in 10 years. So all-of-a-sudden, I retired because I was hurt or disabled and everybody’s like, ‘well, what happened?’ So I just want to kind of like go out on my own [terms] and be able to say, ‘goodbye’ to everybody one last time.”

Konnan went on to work several matches in 2018 and 2019. His last match was in the Copa TripleMania match at AAA TripleMania XXVII in August of 2019.

