Mexican pro wrestling legend Konnan recently underwent heart surgery.

According to Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer, Konnan was hospitalized last Thursday after suffering what was described as a lot of pain in his chest. The report added that Konnan had originally attributed the source of his pain to fractured ribs he suffered during an attack from FTR on AEW Dynamite last June.

The 58-year-old Konnan was hospitalized for six days and underwent surgery before returning home.

According to Alfonso Lizarraga of The Gladiatores, Konnan’s surgery was due to his COVID-19 diagnosis. Meltzer could not confirm the same.

Konnan did contract the COVID-19 virus last February, when he was also hospitalized due to a serious kidney issue. It’s unclear if he contracted the virus again recently, prior to his heart surgery.

Meanwhile, Lucha Blog reports that Konnan is now “in stable condition.”

Konnan has yet to publicly speak on his surgery via social media or his podcast. However, he did respond to a concerned fan who asked the wrestler about his condition.

Stay tuned for updates on his recovery from heart surgery.

LRT: Konnan underwent heart surgery due to effects of COVID, is in stable condition. — luchablog (@luchablog) January 19, 2022

Konnan fue sometido a una cirugía de corazón por secuelas de Covid, aún que la situación fue y sigue siendo delicada todo indica que al momento está estable. — Alfonso Lizarraga (@dr_landru) January 19, 2022

Have a news tip or correction? Send it to [email protected]