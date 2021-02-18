Early this morning, it was reported that Konnan had been hospitalized due to a kidney issue. Konnan had a kidney transplant in 2007.

There were no other details to Konnan’s condition, but it was reportedly a serious situation. Lucha Libre Online stated on Twitter that former WWE and current AAA announcer Hugo Savinovich has reported that Konnan has tested positive for COVID-19.

“As Hugo Savinovich has just reported, Konnan has confirmed to us that he unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19, which is why he is hospitalized,” Lucha Libre Online said (machine translation). “He recognized that his life was in danger.

“At this moment, he is out of danger and hopes to be given a medical discharge between today and tomorrow to be able to continue treatment from home. Konnan is in our prayers as his family, and we wish him a speedy recovery.”

Wrestling Inc. would also like to wish Konnan a speedy recovery as well.

