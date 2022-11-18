Update On Konnan's Health

Whether you weigh his time in U.S. promotions such as WCW and Impact Wrestling, his behind-the-scenes work in MLW, or his legendary career in Mexico for CMLL and now AAA, Konnan easily ranks amongst the legendary luchadors of the modern era. But in recent years, Konnan has had a number of health issues come up, and it appears there are some new major medical concerns he's dealing with at the moment.

The latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Konnan is now having significant kidney issues and is in search of a kidney donor. This is now the second time this year Konnan has been seeking a kidney transplant, with word spreading in January that Konnan was in need of a transplant and that he had found a donor. It's unclear whether that fell through, or if Konnan now needs another transplant. Around that time, Konnan also underwent surgery on his heart.

The 58-year-old had his first kidney transplant back in 2007, while he was still an active wrestler for AAA, but was forced to take medication after his body rejected it. Kidney issues brought on by COVID-19 also hospitalized Konnan back in 2021. Wrestling Inc. reached out to Konnan for comment who confirmed his current status and noted that he was feeling very weak these days. Konnan is scheduled with upcoming commitments — including AAA's upcoming events in Tempe, Arizona and Acupulco, Guerrero, Mexico – in December; there's no telling if they will be affected by his current ailment.

Wrestling Inc. sends it best wishes to Konnan during this difficult time and wishes him a speedy recovery.