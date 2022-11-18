AAA Set To Go Head-To-Head With AEW Dynamite

The Wednesday Night Wars got a little bit of a revival earlier this year, when AEW and "NXT" went head to head once more, albeit on a Tuesday after "AEW Dynamite" was moved due to the Major League Baseball postseason. For one night only however, AEW will once again have some wrestling competition on a Wednesday night, surprisingly going head to head with none other than Lucha Libre AAA.

In the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer revealed that AAA is currently planning to broadcast their December 28 show from Acapulco, Guerrero, Mexico live, and will be doing so with English commentary. Though not confirmed by Meltzer, AAA events that have streamed live with English commentary in 2022 have streamed on FITE TV, suggesting the Acapulco event will be available to view on FITE. Meltzer also noted commentary would be done live and not remote, unlike TripleMania XXX: Mexico City in October.

December 28 falls on a Wednesday, and with the Acapulco show scheduled to start at 6 p.m. CST (7 p.m. EST), this would mean AAA would be going head to head with at least a portion of that evening's "AEW Dynamite" episode. "Dynamite", as well as a taping of "AEW Rampage" will be emulating out of Broomfield, Colorado that evening. It should be noted that AEW and AAA having a working relationship, one which has been going on since AEW first formed, and several AEW stars will appear on the Acapulco show. AAA World Tag Team Champions FTR will be there, defending their titles against Dragon Lee and Dralistico, while Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo will face the teams of Octagon Jr. and Lady Shani and Komander and Sexy Star in three-way action. The main event will also feature new AEW star Bandido, who will challenge Hijo del Vikingo for the AAA Mega Championship.