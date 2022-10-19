AEW Dynamite Underperforms But Defeats WWE NXT In Viewership For Tuesday Night

Changing from Wednesday night to Tuesday night certainly affected viewership for "AEW Dynamite," but it still managed to beat "WWE NXT" in the ratings department. Wrestlenomics released viewership information for 10/18 and "AEW Dynamite" roped in 752,000 average viewers, down 23% from the week previous. The key demographic also suffered due to the day change, as "Dynamite" was watched by 339,000 viewers aged 18-49, totaling for a 0.26 P18-49 rating and down 18% from last Wednesday.

Meanwhile "NXT," which found itself up against "Dynamite" for the first time since April 2021, was down 8% in total viewership, as it was watched by 676,000 average viewers. The key demographic for "NXT" had 235,000 viewers aged 18-49 totaling for a 0.18 P18-49 rating. That number is a positive one, as it's the highest rating "NXT" has seen in the demographic since August 16, up 18% from last Tuesday.

The head-to-head battle notwithstanding, there were a lot of sports to be watched on television on Tuesday night, including the regular season return of the NBA and two MLB playoff games. "Dynamite" got a strong lead-in from the New York Yankees vs. the Cleveland Guardians in a "win or go home" Game 5, but that didn't get viewership up to the Wednesday night numbers "Dynamite" has been accustomed to.

Ranking-wise, "Dynamite" came in at #8 for cable originals in the key demographic, and in broadcast primetime it placed #21. "NXT" was four spots behind in cable originals at #12, and seven spots behind in broadcast primetime at #28. The #1 broadcast for Tuesday was the basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and. the Golden State Warriors, which earned a 1.42 P18-49 rating.