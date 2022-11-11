Backstage News On Why Bandido Chose AEW Over WWE

Bandido made a big life decision in signing with AEW over the WWE, according to a new report. On Friday, Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter confirmed that the 27-year-old luchador signed a three-year contract with the Tony Khan-owned company and that his family back in Mexico was a large reason for the decision.

PWInsider first reported that Bandido signed with AEW late last month. Meltzer confirmed the Mexican star's contract includes a "maximum number of dates," but stressed that Bandido agreed to appear in more matches per year than most wrestlers on AEW's roster currently work. "in the end, [Bandido] realized he couldn't sign with WWE because he's got a child in Mexico and his significant other doesn't want to move from Mexico," Meltzer explained.

Bandido likely would've needed to spend some time wrestling on WWE's "NXT" developmental brand based in Florida and then once on the main roster he would've been required to be on the road far more than AEW's current schedule has him traveling, according to Meltzer's report. The fourth-generation wrestler was one of the top free agents available this year. AEW appeared to roll the red carpet out for the former ROH World Champion when he appeared on the show as an independent star in late September. Bandido main-evented AEW "Dynamite" in a well-received match with Chris Jericho. Khan then reportedly offered the luchador a full-time contract moments after the main event ended, while the WWE also picked up interest in singing him full-time.