Sting Addresses What Went Wrong At WCW Starrcade 1997

25 years have come and gone, and yet wrestling fans are still talking about WCW's Starrcade from 1997. That's primarily due to the screwy finish to the much-hyped main event between Sting and "Hollywood" Hulk Hogan. Since then, fans have wondered what exactly went wrong, from the "fast count" of referee Nick Patrick to Bret Hart's out-of-place involvement. As for the Stinger himself, the AEW star himself is still trying to make sense of what happened, as he revealed in an interview with The K&C Masterpiece.

"To be honest, I think it was a package deal," Sting said. "We had a great buildup for a good solid year, storyline-wise, and the truth of the matter is, we did not follow the buildup. Hogan and I did not deliver in that match." He added, "I just know there were a lot of changes that were happening that very day, and we didn't know for sure how we were going to handle the deal, how we were going to do the finish, until literally when we walked through the curtain. And as far as the count goes, to this day I don't know what happened."

As he alluded to, Sting had spent much of 1996 and 1997 building towards a match with Hogan, as he hovered above in the rafters in his new "Crow" persona as the New World Order ran roughshod over WCW. With so much anticipation for Sting and Hogan to finally step into the ring with each other in the culmination of it all, you can count Sting as one of many who feels Starrcade should've ended with a dominant win for him over Hogan. "That would've been what we call good business," Sting said.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The K&C Masterpiece and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription