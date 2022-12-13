Malik Blade Backstage At WWE Raw With Fellow NXT Star

Another episode of WWE "Raw" is in the books, and Malik Blade, along with another "NXT" star, were backstage for the show. Last night's episode of "Raw" emanated from the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. PWInsider reported that Blade and Edris Enofe were in town for "Raw." The report noted that the two would likely be involved in a match on the "Main Event" show, which was taped before "Raw" aired. That report was correct as Blade and Enofe teamed up to take on Cedric Alexander and Mustafa Ali.

Blade signed with WWE last year. He worked the "205 Live" show before becoming a regular on "NXT." Blade was last seen in action on the December 6 episode of "NXT." Blade and Enofe fell short in a tag team match against Brooks Jensen and Josh Briggs. Blade and Enofe first teamed together under the "NXT" banner when they competed in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic. They made it to the semifinal round, where they were eliminated by MSK.

Blade and Enofe have challenged for the "NXT" Tag Team Championship, but have yet to capture the gold. Their last title match took place against then-champions Pretty Deadly during a "WWE NXT Live" event on December 2. This tag team title match was not televised.

Blade and Enofe have even challenged for the now defunct "NXT" UK Tag Team Championship. They took on Jensen and Briggs and Pretty Deadly in a triple threat title match during an "NXT Live Event" on August 6. Jensen and Briggs ended up winning the match.