WWE Raw Preview (12/12): Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley And Alexa Bliss Vs. Bayley To Determine New No.1 Contender's

New challengers for the "Raw" Women's Championship and WWE United States Championship will emerge tonight on "WWE Raw" in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Aiming to carry the red, blue, and white striped title once again, former champions Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Bobby Lashley will collide in a number one contender's match. The former Shield member and "The All Mighty" have been getting in each other's way in recent weeks, which led to Lashley unintentionally putting his hands on a WWE official last week following a wild brawl between the pair. Rollins and Lashley will now settle their differences in the ring, with a shot at the United States Championship, currently held by Austin Theory, up for grabs.

Regarding the "Raw" Women's Championship, two triple threat matches took place last week to determine who would be squaring off this week in a number one contender's match. In the first triple threat, Damage CTRL's Bayley defeated Asuka and Rhea Ripley, while Alexa Bliss overcame Nikki Cross and Becky Lynch in the second three-way bout. As a result, Bliss and Bayley will now face each other one-on-one for the first time since their clash on the September 19 episode of Raw; Bayley picked up the victory that night. The winner of tonight's bout will go on to challenge Bianca Belair for the "Raw" Women's Championship.

Elsewhere, Candice LeRae will be in action against IYO SKY. LeRae, who has defeated Bayley and Dakota Kai in recent weeks, respectively, will now attempt to overcome Damage CTRL's final member. Notably, LeRae previously crossed paths with SKY – then known as Io Shirai – on the "NXT" brand, however, the former "NXT" Women's Tag Team Champion has never defeated the Japanese star in a one-on-one encounter; LeRae will seek to end that unwanted record this evening.