Result Of Seth Rollins Vs. Bobby Lashley Vs. Austin Theory WWE Survivor Series Match

A new WWE United States Champion was crowned tonight at the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames premium live event.

It was Theory that defeated former United States Champion Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley. Rollins went for a suplex/falcon arrow combination to Theory, but Lashley hit him with a Spear, and it was Theory who got the pin instead.

Before losing the title tonight, Rollins became champion after he defeated Lashley on the October 10 edition of "Raw." It was his second reign as the U.S. Champion. His first reign was back in 2015.

After tonight's win, Theory is now a two-time WWE U.S. Champion. His first reign began after he defeated Finn Balor on the April 18 edition of "Raw." He held the title until Lashley defeated him at WWE Money In The Bank on July 2. On the November 7 edition of "Raw," Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase for a shot at then-United States champion Rollins. He didn't win the match and lost possession of the briefcase due to Lashley. As noted, Theory's cash-in was the first instance of a male Superstar using the Money in the Bank briefcase for a non-World Title shot.

The 25-year-old is on his second run on WWE's main roster. Theory's first run was from March 2020 through June 2020, during the COVID-19 pandemic. He returned to "NXT" on August 26 and was part of The Way with Johnny Gargano. Theory returned to the main roster during an episode of "Raw" last October when he attacked former WWE Superstar Jeff Hardy.

