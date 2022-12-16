Kurt Angle Was Sad To See This WWE SmackDown Run End

During one of the peaks of "WWE SmackDown" in the early-'00s, the show was dominated by a group known as the "SmackDown Six." That six consisted of Kurt Angle, Chris Benoit, Rey Mysterio, Edge, Chavo Guerrero, and Eddie Guerrero — all of who consistently put on show-stealing matches in the second half of 2002. Within the six, three teams were formed — Benoit and Angle, Edge and Mysterio, and Los Guerreros. However, as the old saying goes, all good things must come to an end. And, on "The Kurt Angle Show," WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle addressed that run of the "SmackDown Six" and why it inevitably had to stop.

"I was really sad to see it [end] because we were having such a great run," Angle said. "These three tag teams had incredible matches together, but, at the same time, it was now time for Kurt Angle to get back in the World Title hunt and that means that this had to end."

Over the course of the years that followed that stretch, five of the six would become world champions in WWE, with Chavo being the one left out of the World Title picture. The first of the bunch was Angle, who won the WWE Championship by defeating The Big Show at Armageddon 2002. Interestingly enough, his first two title defenses came against Benoit — part of the "SmackDown Six." In fact, in reflecting on his 2003 Royal Rumble match against Benoit few years ago, Angle regarded it as "the best match I ever had in my life."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Kurt Angle Show" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.