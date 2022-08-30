Edge Will Reform Title-Winning Tag Team At WWE Clash At The Castle

Back in the day, Edge and Rey Mysterio were two of the legendary "SmackDown" Six. From 2002 to 2004 Mysterio, Edge, Chris Benoit, Kurt Angle, Eddie Guerrero, and Chavo Guerrero were featured heavily on "SmackDown" in some of the most critically acclaimed matches at the time. Edge and Mysterio even formed a tag team that went on to win the WWE Tag Team Championship. Now, after this past Monday's "Raw", the former tag team champions will reunite.

In the ongoing feud between Edge and his former stable, The Judgment Day, Rey and Dominik Mysterio have gotten involved. The father and son duo even teamed up to take on The Judgment Day in no disqualification tag team action at WWE's SummerSlam premium live event last month and ended up winning thanks to interference from the returning "Rated-R Superstar."

At Clash at the Castle, Rey Mysterio will be involved in another tag match against The Judgment Day, this time teaming up with his old partner, Edge. This will be the first time the two stars will team together in a two on two tag team match in nearly twenty years.

After it was announced that Edge and Rey will be teaming, Rey's son. Dominik was not happy. He voiced his displeasure in a backstage segment with his father, believing it was going to be a family-only matter. However, after talking it out with Rey, Dominik eventually agreed to appear at Clash at the Castle in his dad and Edge's corner.