Asuka Cryptically Tweets About Taking A Trip

Asuka appears that she is headed on a trip, but where to?

"The Empress of Tomorrow" was defeated by Rhea Ripley on last night's "WWE Raw" and following the loss, Asuka took to Twitter to make two similar tweets. Both posts have Asuka stating that "I'll be on a trip for a while" with one having three insect emojis included within the statement. At this point, it's hard to tell if Asuka's trip means something physically, metaphorically, or perhaps both. In the days leading up to "Raw" Asuka has been sharing images of her older and creepier persona in her Japan days and just last night, Asuka went completely without make-up. Ever since being called up to the main roster in WWE, Asuka has been portrayed in a more light-hearted manner with more of a fun and wild personality, but her Japanese identity was much more menacing, complete with blood oozing out of her mouth and more monstrous make-up.

As NXT Champion, Asuka was presented more with a fighter's mentality and that included domination over the women's roster during that time. Her match against Ripley was the second bout she lost in two weeks, but it was not without assistance. Asuka had the Asuka Lock administered to Ripley, but Dominik Mysterio grabbed hold of her to cause disruption. Asuka misted Dominik in the face but that allowed Ripley to nail her Riptide finisher for the 1-2-3. Just the week before, Asuka lost a triple threat match to Bayley and Ripley with Bayley earning her spot in a number one contender's match for the "Raw" Women's Title against Becky Lynch.