WWE Raw Garners Lowest Viewership Since July 2021

The 12/12 edition of "WWE Raw" was reportedly viewed by an average of 1.472 million on the USA Network, drawing the lowest viewership figures in the normal timeslot since the 7/12 episode in 2021.

According to Showbuzz Daily, WWE's red brand show drew 1.482 million viewers in the first hour, 1.547 million viewers in the second hour, and 1.388 million viewers in the final hour. In comparison, last week's show started off strong at 1.748 million viewers but dropped to a record-low 1.236 million by the third hour.

On a positive note, the final hour of this week's "WWE Raw" saw a huge increase from last week's numbers, likely due to the United States Championship #1 contender's bout featuring Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley.

As for the coveted 18-48 key demographic, "WWE Raw" drew a 0.37 rating, which is down 9.75 percent from last week's 0.41 rating. According to Wrestlenomics, the 0.37 rating represents an average of 483,000 P18-49 viewers, which is down from last week's 535,000 viewers in the same key demo.

That 0.37 key demo rating landed "WWE Raw" the #7 position in the Cable Top 150 charts, with the NFL Monday Night Football game on ESPN – and related broadcasts – claiming the top six spots. The Patriots vs. Cardinals game on ESPN also topped the night in viewership with an average of 9.121 million viewers.

As for the year-over-year figures, the 12/13 episode of "WWE Raw" in 2021 was viewed by an average of 1.574 million viewers, meaning this year's show is down 6.48 percent from the same week in 2021.

Although this week's "WWE Raw" set a new 17-month low in viewership, it should be noted that the numbers are applicable to only broadcasts airing on the USA Network. The 2/7 episode earlier this year – airing on Syfy – was viewed by an average of 1.387 million viewers, garnering the lowest overall ratings of 2022.

With the NFL regular season drawing to a close, "WWE Raw" would be going head-to-head with MNF broadcasts only three more times this season – the 12/19, 12/26 and 1/2 (2023) episodes. Thereafter, WWE's flagship show will have the opportunity to bounce back in the ratings, as the company builds towards the Royal Rumble premium live event.