Jeff Jarrett Still Has Voice Mail On His Phone From Deceased WWE HOFer

Jeff Jarrett is a WWE Hall of Famer whose legendary career spans 36 years and counting. In that time, he's enjoyed several World title reigns, started his own wrestling promotions, and worked for WWE, WCW, AEW, and countless other companies. He also worked alongside one deceased Hall of Famer whose last voice mail is still on his cell phone.

On a recent episode of his "My World with Jeff Jarrett" podcast, the 55-year-old revealed that he still has a voice mail from "Rowdy" Roddy Piper that was sent to him before Piper's death in 2015.

"I love Roddy to the death," Jarrett said. "This phone right here [Jarrett held up his cell phone]... I've still got a voicemail from Roddy. He called me two days before his death for whatever reason."

Jarrett also discussed the things he admired about Piper, noting that the Hall of Famer "loved the lineage of the business in so many different ways" and wore his emotions on his sleeves. He cited his work at WrestleMania I and his working relationship with promoter Don Owen as examples of Piper's contributions to wrestling history.

However, the discussion during the "My World" episode wasn't entirely positive. Jarrett recalled Piper's infamous shoot on Vince Russo in TNA back in 2002, which saw Piper blame Russo for Owen Hart's tragic death. According to Jarrett, that wasn't part of the plan, but he believes that Piper felt that the subject had to be addressed.

"[Roddy] was a super human being. We all have our falls, we all have our ups and downs — that's my point. I love Roddy. I truly believe Roddy really thought this needs to be said coming from me and there's a real upside to it. He produced himself."