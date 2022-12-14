LA Knight Gives Thoughts On WWE's New Management And Direction

For some WWE stars, it's business as usual under the current regime headed by WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Those who came through "WWE NXT" in recent years before debuting on "Raw" or "SmackDown" already had a taste of what it was like to work for the multi-time world champion and some of his executives. Such is the case for "SmackDown" star LA Knight, who recently provided his thoughts on WWE's new management in an interview with Yahoo.

"In a strange way, a lot of the changes are more of the same for me," Knight said. "You look and it's a lot of the same people I was working with in 'NXT' and working with Triple H. Again, this is taking me back to 'NXT' so in a weird way, the more it changes, the more it stays the same. I think the change has been smooth, it's been good and you can see the little bit of evolution through the process, but so far, I'm very happy with the way things are going in that regard."

Knight made his "NXT" debut in February 2021. His run on the "black and gold" brand will largely be remembered for his feud with Cameron Grimes, which saw the return of both the Million Dollar Championship and WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase. Knight then debuted on "SmackDown" this past May under the name Max Dupri. He initially led the Maximum Male Models faction until shortly after Vince McMahon retired. The new regime reverted Knight back to his former self in October, and he has since been involved in an ongoing rivalry with Bray Wyatt.