LA Knight will henceforth be known by a different name in WWE.

On Friday night’s episode of “Smackdown”, it was revealed that he is now called Max Dupri during a backstage segment.

Dupri entered Adam Pearce’s office, stating that he was looking for wrestlers that would be best suited for his agency, Maximum Male Models. Dupri went on to say that Sonya Deville was the one who hired him for “Smackdown” while she was still an authority figure and the contract was already signed. Pearce said that he will talk to his lawyers.

Dupri felt that Pearce was not saying his name correctly. Dupri had Pearce try again, but apparently, the pronunciation still wasn’t quite right.

