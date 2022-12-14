John Cena And Jason Momoa Teaming Up For New Action-Comedy

John Cena is teaming up with Jason Momoa for a new action-comedy film called "Killer Vacation."According to a Variety report, Warner Bros. is being tight-lipped about the film's plot, although sources "familiar with the project" compared writing duo Mark and Brian Gunn's script to the 1994 Arnold Schwarzenegger flick "True Lies." This will be the second time Cena and Momoa share the screen — the pair will first be seen in "Fast X," the next installment in the "Fast and Furious" franchise, with Cena returning as Jakob Toretto, the brother of Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto, and Momoa joining the cast as Dom's enemy Dante. "Fast X" is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 19, 2023.

Cena, who shared the news of his teaming with Momoa on Twitter, was last seen in the Peacock political thriller "The Independent" as a third-party presidential candidate and in the HBO Max DC Comics-based series "Peacemaker." Momoa actually made a cameo on "Peacemaker" as Aquaman, although he and Cena weren't on set together. Along with "Fast X," Cena has two feature films in post-production: the action-comedy "Freelance" and the live-action/animated comedy "Coyote vs. Acme."

Cena's many film obligations come alongside rumors that he will return to WWE for WrestleMania 39, which will be held April 1-2 in Los Angeles. As for Momoa, he will be reprising his Aquaman role as both the central character in "Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom" and in a cameo in "The Flash," and he will also be co-starring opposite former wrestler Dave Bautista in the next installment of the epic "Dune" sci-fi franchise.