Backstage Update On Possible John Cena Match At WWE WrestleMania 39

John Cena hasn't worked a match in the entirety of 2022 so far, with his last televised in-ring bout taking place at WWE's SummerSlam event in 2021, where he was defeated by Roman Reigns. However, the 16-time world champion-turned-popular actor could soon be making his way back to the wrestling ring, as the insider Twitter account WrestleVotes revealed to Give Me Sport.

"Cena should be there and Cena should be wrestling," WrestleVotes said. "I know he touches base every so often, and although Vince is out of the picture, Cena still has a love for this place. John Cena and Triple H have a respect for each other."

Of course, WrestleMania is in Hollywood next year, taking place at the SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, which would certainly connect with Cena's current career outside of wrestling. The location of the show has also played heavily into The Rock's heavily rumored involvement, potentially facing Reigns, his cousin and the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. "If Cena is legitimately trying to be 'the next Rock' you should perform at WrestleMania in Hollywood, and I think he'll be there and I think it'll be wrestling," WrestleVotes said.

Cena has never officially retired from in-ring competition, although he has only made one appearance in WWE this year, celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut. His most recent WrestleMania match came in 2020, when he lost to Bray Wyatt in a cinematic Firefly Funhouse Match at WrestleMania 36. There had previously been speculation about Cena wrestling Austin Theory, but recent events on "WWE Raw" have seemingly made this less likely.