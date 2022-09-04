Theory On How Confident He Is He'll Have A Match Against John Cena At WWE WrestleMania

Theory has moved the goalposts yet again. Since joining the WWE, Theory has been very outspoken about his admiration towards his childhood hero, John Cena, but hasn't quite gotten the timing right.

During an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, the current Money in the Bank holder added another potential landing spot for his dream match with the 16-time WWE Champion: WrestleMania.

Theory said he's "pretty confident" that a WrestleMania match between the two "will happen." In the past, Theory has shared what Cena meant to him throughout his life, sharing what that WrestleMania moment would mean to him in the future.

"It's so weird to meet somebody and pretty much have to explain to them that I modeled my whole life after you," Theory said. "It's like one of those things, as a kid, getting bullied, my dad not being in my life a lot, Cena, I could watch him and just escape. It was the connection to his personality and that's something that I learned from him. He told me 'Don't ever think people go out there and they want people to connect to their performance, nobodies going to connect to your performance unless they connect to your personality.'

"To have that moment with him, somebody who got me to the dance mentally, it takes the words out of my mouth to think about that actually happening."

Theory lost the WWE United States Championship to Bobby Lashley at Summerslam, which is where Theory initially posited a match with Cena that never materialized. Theory is currently wrapped up in a storyline with his former NXT partner from their group "The Way" in Johnny Gargano, who returned to the WWE in shocking fashion in Toronto.

