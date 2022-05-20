WWE Superstar Theory has been openly gunning for a match with John Cena for years and now it sounds like the epic encounter may not be far off.

As a guest on the latest episode of “WWE After the Bell with Corey Graves,” Theory joined the show to talk about his admiration for John Cena. Recently, Theory posted a “Happy Birthday” tweet to the Hollywood star, while also stating he’s a better United States Champion. Cena eventually responded stating that the young star had, “far more talent, strength, and gifts than I ever had.”

“It’s just wild,” Theory said. “Just to think the time of day to say anything to me, that’s really cool and especially what he did say on Twitter, I thought that was very interesting and very motivating. It’s WWE, you never know what can happen and I feel like we do have a feeling what could happen pretty soon though.”

Such an encounter would no doubt entice many current WWE fans. But how does Vince McMahon’s chosen one seeing such a bout go down?

“I ultimately want to defend the United States Championship against John Cena,” Theory stated emphatically. “I’m not sure on a venue but for some reason, I just feel like a SummerSlam would be so cool. Just ready to SummerSlam John Cena’s ass.”

Although Theory teased it, at this moment it’s unclear whether the match will happen at this year’s SummerSlam, taking place July 30 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

