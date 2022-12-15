Nyla Rose Reveals Aspirations For After Her In-Ring Run

Nyla Rose is fully aware a professional wrestler's in-ring career can only last so long, so that's why she's starting to lay the foundation for what may come after her run ends. During a recent appearance on "Excuse Me: The Vickie Guerrero Show," the former AEW Women's World Champion opened up about her aspirations to become a director and a pro wrestling producer once she hangs up her boots.

"Nyla is the most incredible producer, director, 'shut up and do what I say' person," Vickie Guerrero told listeners, pumping up her guest before asking Rose if she'd like to take on a director-type role backstage after she's done in the ring. "I do," Rose told Guerrero. "I absolutely do. Not just in the world of wrestling, but also in the world of wrestling."

Rose continued: "You know, my in-ring career's only going to last for so long. Eventually, you know, my body is going to tap out, like, 'Hey, homegirl, we can't do this anymore.' So, I'm going to have to find something else to do. I just love wrestling and I love the business so much, so being a part of it is what I want to do forever. So, if there's ever an opportunity to move backstage, I definitely want to jump on that, but in the meantime if there's ever an opportunity to direct a movie ... I would love to take that chance." Rose said she's got "some ideas" in her head for movies she hopes to direct one day. Rose is no stranger to the world of movies and TV, having booked multiple acting roles over the years.

