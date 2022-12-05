Vickie Guerrero Wishes This For AEW Women's Division

The lack of women's matches compared to men's matches on most AEW weekly cards — usually the women's division gets just a single match on both "AEW Dynamite" and "AEW Rampage" — has long been a point of critique from fans of the company, and current AEW manager Vickie Guerrero, who has been working with former AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, sees their point.

"I wish we had more TV time," Guerrero said during an appearance on Pro Wrestling Illustrated's "FaceTurn" with Candace Cordelia. "I wish we had more content that the women could be shown every night, in different capacities. But I think for right now, you know, we have the talent. Our locker room is strong, and it's just, now, what we're going to do creatively, I think everyone is just eager and hungry to show what they have, and it's an exciting time."

This past week on "Dynamite," the sole women's match saw Willow Nightingale pick up her first "Dynamite" singles win, defeating Anna Jay. TBS Champion Jade Cargill also had an in-ring segment — which was interrupted by rapper Bow Wow — and AEW Women's World Champion Jamie Hayter was in a quick backstage segment. On "Rampage," the only women's match on the night, Athena versus Dani Mo, lasted less than 90 seconds, while all three men's matches received at least seven minutes. AEW has occasionally put two women's matches on an episode of television, but those episodes have been few and far between since the company launched in 2019.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "AEW Unrestricted" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.