Vickie Guerrero Confirms AEW Talks About Doing Show In UK City

AEW started up in May 2019 and not even a year after their first event, COVID-19 struck and the world was shut down, with no fans attending any events starting in March 2020. Now that COVID-19 restrictions have become less restricted, the world has opened up more and traveling to different countries to wrestle is a viable option again. Up to this point, AEW has only done shows in the United States of America, besides the few episodes that took place on the Jericho Cruise, however, that will soon change. AEW is venturing into Canada soon and there have been talks about doing AEW outside of North America.

"There is talk of us going to London," AEW Coach Vickie Guerrero said appearing on "Captain's Corner." "We're going to be in Canada pretty soon, so we'll be in Toronto. So, I think with the world opening up and Tony Khan working on some overseas dates, can't wait to get back to London."

WWE recently was just in the United Kingdom and put on their biggest show in the UK in over thirty years known as Clash at the Castle, which was headlined by Roman Reigns defending the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against the UK's own, Drew McIntyre. AEW has stars from the UK as well in Anthony Ogogo, who also wrestles for Progress Wrestling, and Jamie Hayter, who is currently aligned with former AEW Women's World Champion Britt Baker. Current All-Atlantic Champion and 1/3 of the AEW World Trios Champions as a part of the Death Triangle, PAC, is also from the UK and is the first AEW wrestler in history to hold two different championships at the same time.

