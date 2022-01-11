If you’re looking to set sale with Chris Jericho any time soon, it’s time to put those plans on hold. According to the official website, the fourth voyage of the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise, originally scheduled for March of this year, has been postponed. The cruise is now scheduled to take place from February 2 to February 6 in 2023.

In a statement found on the website, the reason given for postponing the cruise was the quick turnaround between the third Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise in late 2021 and the current state of the world in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. After getting feedback from fans, the decision was made to move the cruise back a year.

“Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager at Sea is an incredibly special event and that is because of our amazing cruisers!” the statement read. “Since announcing the event during the Triple Whammy in late October 2021 and gearing up to set sail in March 2022, we’ve heard overwhelming feedback from the Rager at Sea family. Members of this awesome community would love to attend but are unable to due to the current environment and the quick turnaround between cruises.

“After compiling feedback and researching the options, we have made the decision to postpone the Four Leaf Clover to 2023. The Four Leaf Clover will now sail February 2-6, 2023 aboard Norwegian Pearl from Miami, Florida to Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas. We’ll spend the day on our very own private island (a new destination for the Rager at Sea!) where the beach is steps away, the food is free, and any purchased drink packages will be honored!”

Setting sail for the first time in 2018, the Chris Jericho Rock ‘N’ Wrestling Rager At Sea cruise has had three voyages, all of which have featured a mixture of pro wrestling matches and other entertainment. In 2020, the second cruise hosted an episode of AEW Dynamite on the ship itself, which saw Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defeat SCU (Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky) for the AEW World Tag Team Championships.

The third Chris Jericho cruise, which was postponed till late 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, once again featured matches with AEW talent, though no episode of Dynamite or Rampage was taped. It is unknown if the fourth Jericho cruise will feature a taped AEW Dynamite or Rampage or will be for live fans only.

