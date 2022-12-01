Bow Wow Delivers A New Message To Jade Cargill

It's still not entirely clear who Jade Cargill's next challenger for the TBS Championship will be. But regardless of the who, what, when, where, why, and how, it appears that wherever Cargill goes next, Bow Wow — rapper, aspiring pro wrestler, and star of the 2002 film "Like Mike" — is going to be involved.

During her TBS Championship Celebration on "AEW Dynamite" last night, Cargill was interrupted by Bow Wow, who appeared on screen to deliver the following message: "Jade baby, you deserve all the flowers. Congratulations on your little win. It was cute, real cute. But let's get down to business, 'cause you know, time is money and I'm all about money. I'm done with touring, got a lot of time on my hands. So you know what that means? I'll be seeing you soon. Real soon."

Business between Cargill and Bow Wow started on social media, with the two exchanging jabs on a few occasions. These interactions would eventually lead to Cargill and her Baddies making a surprise appearance backstage at the Miami stop on Bow Wow's Millenium Tour, where Cargill, Red Velvet, and Leila Grey were ultimately dragged away by security. The TBS Champion appeared to dismiss any concern over Bow Wow shortly after the confrontation on "Dynamite" a week ago.

Given that AEW hasn't booked intergender matches in the past, speculation has ramped up that Bow Wow could be accompanying someone to challenge Cargill for the TBS Championship. Cargill's last title defense came at Full Gear, where she retained her title in a bout with Nyla Rose. The only potential feud that's been teased as of late would involve Kiera Hogan, who was unceremoniously fired from the Baddies on "Dynamite" last week.