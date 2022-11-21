Jade Cargill Vs. Bow Wow In AEW Starting To Look Like A Possibility

After weeks of going back and forth on Twitter, AEW star Jade Cargill finally came face to face with actor and rapper Bow Wow. Cargill, along with her "Baddies," Kiera Hogan and Leila Gray, confronted Bow Wow at his Miami show on Sunday (via TMZ). In the video footage of the confrontation, security can be seen moving Cargill away from the performer while Hogan and Gray are carried off. According to TMZ, one of the Baddies threw popcorn on Bow Wow before being taken away.

This confrontation lines up with other signs that Bow Wow may be looking towards stepping into a wrestling ring, though Cargill as his opponent may be a surprise considering AEW's previous lack of intergender matches. The rapper has previously acknowledged his desire to break into the world of wrestling, stating in 2021 that he had his eyes set on WWE. Since then, it appears his focus has shifted towards AEW. Cargill has further teased a match between the two, saying he's been disrespectful and claiming that she'd wipe the floor with him in the ring.

In recent weeks and months, it's been reported that AEW has been working on a reality show for Warner Bros-Discovery, with filming on the series already underway. Cameras can be seen in the video capturing the confrontation, and the crossover appeal of a Cargill-Bow Wow storyline would be a no-brainer to include in the show. It should not come as a shock to see this covered in the reality series when it eventually hits the airwaves. What remains to be seen is if Bow Wow steps into a ring for AEW, and whether it's Cargill he faces off against.