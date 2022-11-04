Work Reportedly Underway On New AEW Project

Production of the new AEW reality series is reportedly underway. As reported by PWInsider, there was a camera crew filming backstage at the November 2 "Dynamite" in Baltimore, Maryland, and at the November 4 "Rampage" in Atlantic City, New Jersey. The series will be centered around behind-the-scenes elements of AEW through the eyes of several different talents.

It was reported just two weeks ago that filming was likely to begin at these tapings. The filming will reportedly continue over the next six weeks, with the show likely to air in 2023 according to those close to the situation.

Earlier this year, an email was sent out to gauge interest in a new AEW program on TBS. The prospective names included on the list were:

* AEW: To The Top

* AEW: Fight To The Finish

* AEW: All Access

* AEW: Breakout

* AEW: Uprise

* AEW: The Climb

* AEW: To The Mat

* AEW: Road to The Belt

* AEW: Friends and Enemies

* AEW: On The Ropes

* AEW: Grit and Glory

A new AEW reality show will take the place of "Rhodes to the Top," the Cody and Brandi Rhodes-centered reality show, which was slated for a second season before the two parted ways with AEW. The show's first and only season drew a total of 1.440 million viewers across the four nights it aired. Dave Meltzer of the "Wrestling Observer" reported earlier this year that the new show had been greenlit before the merger of WarnerMedia and Discovery.