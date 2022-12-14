Betting Odds For Who Will End 2023 As WWE And AEW Champions

Betting odds are in for who will lay claim to the top titles in WWE and AEW by the end of 2023. BetOnline has released the odds and some notable names are on the list for who will walk away with the biggest prizes in both companies. These odds are for who will be the WWE Universal and/or WWE Champion, the WWE "Raw" and/or "SmackDown" Women's Champion, the AEW World Champion, and the AEW Women's World Champion by the end of next year.



WWE Universal and/or WWE Champion by the end of 2023

Roman Reigns 3/2 (+150)

Cody Rhodes 2/1

The Rock 2/1

Sami Zayn 5/2 (+250)

Bray Wyatt 5/1

Drew McIntyre 5/1

Kevin Owens 5/1

Seth Rollins 5/1

Other names featured on the list were the likes of Austin Theory, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and Matt Riddle, all at 10/1 odds. Other big names such as Randy Orton, Edge, and Rey Mysterio are far down when it comes to the betting odds, with Orton at 50/1, and Edge and Mysterio at 100/1.

WWE "Raw" and/or "SmackDown" Women's Champion by the end of 2023

Bianca Belair 1/1

Charlotte Flair 3/2 (+150)

Becky Lynch 2/1

Ronda Rousey 2/1

Rhea Ripley 5/2 (+250)

Bayley 3/1

Raquel Rodriguez 4/1

Alexa Bliss, who appears to be due for a character change, has 8/1 betting odds placed on her. Asuka and Shayna Baszler are at 9/1, while Liv Morgan sits at 10/1.

AEW World Champion by the end of 2023

Jon Moxley 5/2 (+250)

Bryan Danielson 3/1

Kenny Omega 3/1

Adam Page 6/1

Wardlow 9/1

To be AEW Women's World Champion at the end of 2023

Jamie Hayter 20/23 (-115)

Saraya 5/2 (+250)

Jade Cargill 5/1

Thunder Rosa 5/1

Toni Storm 5/1

Britt Baker, Kris Statlander, Ruby Soho, and Serena Deeb all have 10/1 odds.