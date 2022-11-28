Major Character Change Teased For Alexa Bliss On WWE Raw

Are we on the brink of an Alexa Bliss – Bray Wyatt reunion?

On the 11/28 episode of "WWE Raw," Bliss seemed less than enthused while appearing in a backstage interview alongside her victorious teammates from the WarGames match, and seemingly forced a smile while commenting on Becky Lynch being revealed as the fifth member of Team Bianca.

After the segment, the announcers referred to Bliss' words as "a strange response" and out of character for the otherwise cheerful superstar.

Furthermore, the Wyatt 6 moth logo briefly flashed on the monitor behind Bliss, which seemed to hint at her potential reunion with Wyatt.

It should be noted, however, that this isn't the first instance of WWE teasing a Bliss – Wyatt reunion. At the Crown Jewel premium live event earlier this month, the Wyatt moth logo appeared on the monitor moments before Asuka & Bliss lost their WWE Women's Tag Team Championship to Dakota Kai & IYO SKY, startling Bliss in the process. Subsequently, Michael Cole on commentary acknowledged Bliss' past relationship with Wyatt.

Similarly, the "white rabbit" logo – that eventually led to Wyatt's WWE return – made a brief appearance at Clash at the Castle, where Bliss teamed up with Belair and Asuka in a six-woman match against Damage CTRL.

Fans on social media believe the teases don't necessarily mean a Bliss – Wyatt reunion, and could potentially lead to Wyatt exacting revenge on Bliss, who betrayed The Fiend at WrestleMania 37 during his match against Randy Orton. Regardless, all signs do point to WWE getting Bliss involved in the Wyatt storyline in the near future. This past week on "WWE SmackDown," Wyatt was once again confronted by Uncle Howdy, who teased unmasking himself after calling Wyatt "a liar" for denying any role in the recent backstage attacks on LA Knight. While not confirmed by WWE, it appears Wyatt's first match since his return will be against Knight.