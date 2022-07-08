Alexa Bliss wanted to do right by her on-screen partner-in-crime Bray Wyatt following his release from WWE. In a new interview with Metro UK, the former “Raw” Women’s Champion revealed what Windham Rotunda, the man who portrayed Wyatt, told her when he was making his exit from the company.

“Before he left, he just said, ‘Keep it alive, keep it going’, so I took that to heart and tried to keep it alive and going,” she said. “If he ever did return, a hundred percent I’d want to work with him.”

Rotunda was released from WWE almost a year ago and the third-generation star hasn’t been back in a squared circle since. Bliss spoke to his ability to bring the best out of what he was working with.

“Everyone wanted to work with Windham, he’s just so good and so creatively genius,” she expressed. “He put so much effort into his craft, and for me it was, how do I create something alongside him without lowering his integrity, lowering his character, lowering his stuff?”

“Because you have to try to rise to the occasion instead of bringing the other person down to match your level I really tried in that sense to at least do his character justice… He’s the best!’

Bliss fell under the spell of Wyatt in 2020 becoming something of a surrogate sidekick as she did the bidding of The Fiend. A big angle took place at WrestleMania 37 when Bliss distracted her The Fiend and caused him to lose to Randy Orton.

