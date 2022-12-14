CM Punk Messages Sasha Banks And Bayley On Instagram Live Stream

Bayley and Sasha Banks got quite the surprise on Wednesday morning when a former co-worker dropped into the chat during an Instagram Live stream to say hello. Bayley and Banks were discussing the current world of professional wrestling and their recent experience training in Mexico when none other than CM Punk popped up in the chat's rolling message board. "HELLO DUDES. Just sending love. Gotta eat breakfast. Y'all are cool," Punk messaged his two former WWE colleagues. "OMG," Banks then responded in the chat.

Punk joked with a second comment, "I didn't know there was going to be drinking," after it was shown Bayley was sipping Maker's Mark whiskey and Banks was drinking Mezcal. The two wrestlers later tried to get Punk to join their livestream. The surprise drop-in comes during a time when pro wrestling fans are speculating on the futures of both Punk and Banks, including whether each will return to WWE. Banks has not been on WWE television since mid-May, after she and Naomi reportedly walked out during an episode of "WWE Raw." It's since been reported Banks may soon be headed to Japan for a stint with NJPW/Stardom.

Punk's future remains even murkier. The former WWE Champion and AEW World Champion has been off television since early September, after he was injured in a title match at AEW All Out and was later reportedly involved in a legitimate backstage brawl with fellow roster members Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks, resulting in an alleged suspension. There's been no word from Punk or AEW about his future with the company.