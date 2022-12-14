Bayley Says AEW Star Is 'Killing It'

There's one AEW star that WWE's Bayley has been keeping her eye on as of late.

During an Instagram Live stream on Wednesday morning, Bayley called several wrestlers and actors while raising money for the Family Giving Tree charity. Twice during the stream, Bayley called six-time WWE women's champion Sasha Banks and the two discussed the current world of professional wrestling, including AEW.

Banks said that she believes AEW star Ricky Starks "is killing it" during their call, before giving a toast to Starks while she, Banks, and Tamina did a shot. "Salud Ricky Starks," Bayley said, before taking a drink.

Starks has seen his stock rise in AEW over the past year after breaking off from Team Taz in August after his longtime tag team partner Powerhouse Hobbs turned on him during Fight For the Fallen. Starks went on to have a heated feud with Hobbs, earning warm reactions from the crowd once he finally defeated his former tag partner in an "unsanctioned lights out" match at AEW's Grand Slam event in late September.

The 32-year-old AEW star now finds himself in the main event picture, feuding with AEW World Champion MJF after he defeated Ethan Page in the finals of the AEW World Championship Eliminator Tournament. Starks' feud with MJF led to a widely acclaimed promo with the AEW World Champion on last week's episode of "Dynamite." The two wrestler's budding rivalry will see them go head-to-head in an AEW world title match at the promotion's Winter Is Coming edition of "Dynamite" tonight.