Ricky Starks Addresses Heated Promo Against MJF On AEW Dynamite

Ricky Starks won the Dynamite Diamond Battle Royal on the December 7 edition of "AEW Dynamite." This win means that his match at "Dynamite: Winter is Coming" next Wednesday against MJF will not just be for MJF's AEW World Championship, but it will also be for the Dynamite Diamond Ring, which MJF has won three years in a row.

However, the Battle Royale win is not what got fans talking. It was upstaged by the promo battle between MJF and Starks immediately following the match. MJF took to the mic and delivered a promo that one would expect him to. However, when Starks took the mic, he cut a nearly five-minute promo that left fans heavily impressed. While speaking with ComicBook.com, Starks revealed if he wrote out a promo ahead of time.

"I think you'll hear a lot of wrestlers say, 'Oh, I didn't think of it. I didn't plan it out, I didn't write it out,'" Starks said. "Even the best promos had to have some type of structure to them ... Yesterday, earlier in the day, I had wrote out this whole thing, and in my head memorized it and did all this, and stressed myself out, and then had a match to do."

Despite writing out what he was going to say, Starks revealed that is not exactly how his promo wound up going.

"I remember Max cutting that promo and saying these comments, and in that moment I was like, 'I'll just wing it. I'll just wing it.'" Starks said "What you saw out there was me winging it. That's how I operate. Yes, I can come up with some lines and think about it, but for the most part, whatever I feel, I just say, and it comes off in that moment."