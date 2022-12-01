Ricky Starks Wants A Huge Win Before His AEW Title Match At Winter Is Coming

Last night on "AEW Dynamite," the fourth annual Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royale was announced for next week. The winner of that match then goes one-on-one with AEW World Champion Maxwell Jacob Friedman with the ring he has won in each of the previous three up for grabs. In a backstage interview with Tony Schiavone, No. 1 contender Ricky Starks announced his participation and made it clear that he's after more than just MJF's title; he wants to take possession of his treasured diamond ring as well.

"I'm going to go ahead and make a judgment call right now," Starks said. "I'm actually going to win the battle royale. Why? Because I'm coming for everything you have, Max. The AEW Championship. Your Dynamite Diamond Ring. I'm coming for your spot."

Along with Starks, a match graphic seemed to indicate that the battle royale will also feature Matt Hardy, Ethan Page, "Jungle Boy" Jack Perry, Dalton Castle, Brian Cage, and Shawn Dean. With only seven advertised participants, it remains to be seen if the remaining wrestlers will be announced ahead of time or not revealed until the start of the match.

Starks defeated Ethan Page on last week's "AEW Dynamite," becoming the winner of the Eliminator Tournament in the process and setting up a match between himself and MJF for the AEW World Championship at "Winter Is Coming" on December 14. MJF defeated Jon Moxley at Full Gear to become the new AEW World Champion with the help of William Regal. However, MJF made his allegiance — or lack thereof — to Regal clear last night when he attacked the highly-respected veteran from behind with his own brass knuckles; Regal was then stretchered out and loaded into an ambulance backstage.