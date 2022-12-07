Dynamite Diamond Battle Royale Winner Scorches MJF In Verbal Showdown

The long-awaited verbal showdown between AEW World Champion MJF and Ricky Starks finally took place on the 12/7 "AEW Dynamite," and it did not disappoint in the slightest.

Immediately after Starks prevailed in the Dynamite Diamond battle royale, MJF came down to the ring and mocked Mr. Absolute for being nothing more than "a dollar store" version of WWE legend The Rock, accusing Starks of stealing his mannerisms, outfits and "literally everything" from Dwayne Johnson. MJF would then refer to Starks as "The Pebble" and vowed to send Starks back to NWA after he's done with him in their title match at "Winter Is Coming" next week.

"I don't care that you're Absolute, because I'm a generational talent and my reign of terror has just begun," MJF concluded in his rant.

In response, Starks didn't pull any punches, making references to MJF walking out on AEW due to a contractual/money dispute earlier this year. Most of all, Starks suggested that the "fifth-rate Roddy Piper wannabe" MJF was getting monotonous with his weekly trashing of AEW crowds, and went on to question MJF's dressing sense, especially his "sh—y scarf" and scruffy pants.

"Everything about you screams cheap," Starks told MJF. "The cheap suits, the cheap shoes, the cheap heat; and you're our AEW Champion? With that title comes a responsibility that you know nothing about. The difference between you and me is that when these people got behind me, I gave them a reason to keep going. When they put faith in you, you let them down. When [William] Regal believed in you, you let him down."

An impassioned Starks then pointed out how he's been in AEW "busting his ass every week" while MJF has shied away from his responsibilities, and even made a reference to MJF no-showing a meet-and-greet event earlier this year.

Eventually, MJF hit Starks with a low blow and tried to strike the #1 contender for his title with the Dynamite Diamond Ring. However, Starks countered with a spear to close out the segment.