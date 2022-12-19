Rapper Believes The Bloodline Storyline Is Struggling

One rapper believes that WWE is struggling with the next step in The Bloodline storyline. The Bloodline is widely regarded as the top faction in WWE with the best storyline. Even so, there is always room for criticism. Appearing on "Cheap Heat," rapper Sean "Smoke DZA" Pompey, admitted he wishes WWE would've done one thing differently with the story.

"Yeah, it looks like they're struggling to get to the next step of what that is," Pompey said. "Definitely, Roman being hurt doesn't make the situation any better. I would've loved them to drag the 'Main Event' Jey Uso/Sami Zayn thing out a little longer."

Pompey questioned if Solo Sikoa will be the one to turn on The Bloodline. The rapper pointed out that Sioka never throws the one in the air like the rest of The Bloodline members. He also mentioned Kevin Owens' involvement.

"Injected him into that feud with him and Sami being best friends, and just seeing the dynamic of that, and I think for long-term storytelling, every time KO comes to fend The Bloodline off or The Bloodline comes to beatdown KO and company, Sami and KO never really mix up. The only mixup was WarGames when he kicked him in the nuts and hit him with the Helluva Kick at the end."

Pompey wonders if this is done for long-term story purposes where Zayn is revealed as the mole of The Bloodline. With that said, he believes things have been dragging with the storyline a bit too much, but he feels it could pick up around WrestleMania season.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Cheap Heat," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.