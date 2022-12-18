Saraya On How WWE Locker Room Felt About AEW

Saraya weighed in on how the WWE locker room viewed AEW.

Saraya was known as Paige under the WWE banner. Back in June, she announced her departure from the company, which took effect the following month. Saraya ended up making her AEW debut at the "Dynamite: Grand Slam" show in New York City back in September.

During an appearance on "Pro Wrestling Bits," Saraya spoke to Alfred Konuwa and discussed how the WWE locker room felt about AEW.

"When I was backstage in WWE, I didn't see people talking sh*t about AEW," Saraya said. "People were just happy that there's another place for people to go because when people would get let go in WWE, we'd be so devastated for people, you know what I mean? It'd be like someone just died or something like that. Now, we're just like, 'Well, you have an opportunity in AEW now.' We get happy for people that they have a place that they can go that's just as big and just as goliath, just as gigantic, you know? Such a big platform."

Saraya went on to say that there is a slew of opportunities for talent in AEW. She mentioned wrestlers being able to partake in reality shows, TV shows, and being a part of NFL-related activities thanks to Tony Khan's role with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The former two-time WWE Divas Champion also talked about how the AEW locker room looks at WWE.

"When it came to AEW too, granted, I'm like more hanging out with a lot of the girls and stuff like that, but I don't see anyone talking crap," Saraya said. "No one talks crap about each other behind the scenes."

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Pro Wrestling Bits," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc.