Update On Action Andretti's AEW Status After Massive Dynamite Victory

After Action Andretti's historic upset victory over former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho last night on "Dynamite," AEW owner Tony Khan announced that the independent wrestler is independent no more.

"Congratulations! It's official! @ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE!" Khan tweeted after the match.

Andretti pulled off the biggest upset in AEW history by pinning Jericho, an eight-time world champion, in his debut match on "Dynamite." The match initially appeared to be a routine squash in which Jericho would get an easy win in a matter of seconds, but as the bout wore on the AEW crowd started to get behind Andretti as it realized he could win. The fans repeatedly chanted, "Let's go jobber!" in support of the unknown Andretti and erupted as pinfalls grew nearer and nearer. Andretti finally pinned Jericho nearly 10 minutes into the match, sending the fans into a frenzy. Andretti jumped into the crowd in celebration.

"I really just pinned one of the best to ever do this," the 24-year-old wrestler tweeted after the match. "Follow your dreams, and don't ever let anyone tell you, that you can't!!!"

Andretti didn't come to the match green, however. The indie star has four years of experience and is currently the Maryland Championship Wrestling Heavyweight Champion. Reportedly, last night's match with Jericho was set in stone for weeks after Jericho saw Andretti's match with QT Marshall on "AEW Dark" in October and thought he could be a star for the promotion.