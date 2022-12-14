Chris Jericho Upended In Shocking Upset On AEW Dynamite

In the short history of All Elite Wrestling, there have been countless shocking moments. However, the biggest upset in the history of the company may have just happened, as Action Andretti managed to defeat "The Ocho" Chris Jericho at "Dynamite: Winter Is Coming" on Wednesday.

In the closing moments of the nine-and-a-half-minute bout between the pair, Jericho looked to lock on The Walls of Jericho. Andretti prevented the hold from being fully locked in by rolling up Jericho, but Jericho kicked out. Andretti delivered a dropkick, then ran the ropes. Jericho caught him and got him up on one shoulder, but Andretti escaped and hit a running shooting star press for the win.

Andretti celebrated his win with fans as Jericho lay in the center of the ring, astounded by what had just happened. He was later seen throwing around equipment backstage and hitting stage cases with a chair as he made his way to his dressing room.

Following the match, Tony Khan took to his Twitter and made a massive announcement regarding Andretti's future with the company.

"Congratulations! It's official!" Khan wrote. "@ActionAndretti is ALL ELITE! Thank you to everyone watching #WinterIsComing on @TBSNetwork Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite TONIGHT!"

Andretti began his career in 2019 and has worked for various independent promotions such as MCW Pro Wrestling, Pennsylvania Premiere Wrestling, CZW, and GCW. He had appeared on AEW programming a handful of times on its YouTube shows "Dark" and "Dark: Elevation", facing the likes of QT Marshall, Varsity Athletes, Dante Martin, and Private Party.

This is Jericho's second loss in a row, as he was dethroned by Claudio Castagnoli as Ring of Honor World Champion at Final Battle this past Saturday.