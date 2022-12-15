Matt Cardona Opens Up About Future Goals In WWE

Matt Cardona has thrived outside of WWE since being released in April 2020 as part of massive cuts made during the Coronavirus pandemic. However, multiple previously released stars have recently returned to WWE following Triple H becoming Chief Content Officer, which may leave the door open for a possible Cardona return. Despite the success he has experienced outside of WWE, winning the GCW World Championship and the NWA World's Heavyweight Championship, Cardona has not taken a WWE return off the table.

"One goal that I've been saying for a long time is to win that WWE Championship," Cardona said appearing on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet." "I would be lying if I said I never wanted to wrestle in Madison Square Garden again or I never want to have a WrestleMania match. Of course I do, because WWE is number one. So, not saying, you know, there is this plan to go back as soon as possible, but, before I hang up the boots, I would love to go back at least one time, for sure."

While in WWE for nearly 15 years, Cardona found occasional championship success under the name Zack Ryder — winning the United States Championship, Intercontinental Championship, and WWE Tag Team Championship. Cardona's Intercontinental title reign only lasted one day, however, his win is a moment forever etched in history, coming in the opening match of WrestleMania 32 in a Ladder match which included six other participants and resulted in him finally having his WrestleMania moment. Cardona has previously stated that if he were to ever return to WWE, it would be under the Matt Cardona name and not the Zack Ryder moniker he formerly wrestled under.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Insight with Chris Van Vliet," with a H/T to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.