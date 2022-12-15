Miro Addresses Recent Absence From AEW Programming

Despite being under AEW contract, Miro has only found himself wrestling four total matches this year — with all four coming between June and early September. Prior to his loss to Bryan Danielson at Full Gear 2021, Miro had been positioned highly in the company and rarely took losses on AEW TV or pay-per-views. This has led fans to wonder why he has all but disappeared from AEW this year. While talking to "MUSE TV NETWORK," Miro discussed why he has not wrestled for AEW recently and what he is currently doing in preparation.

"It's not up to me," Miro said. "I'm doing everything I can and from then on, I'm just sitting and waiting for the opportunity." Miro's most recent match came at All Out 2022, which saw him team with Darby Allin and Sting to take on the common enemy that was the House of Black — Buddy Matthews, Malakai Black, and Brody King. Miro's side walked away with the victory, leaving his 2022 record at 3-1, with his only loss coming at Forbidden Door in a Four-Way match to determine the inaugural AEW All-Atlantic Champion.

2021 was a much more productive and championship-filled year for "The Redeemer," as he held the TNT Championship for 140 days and successfully defended the title eight times. Two of those eight defenses came on pay-per-view, as at Double or Nothing 2021, he defeated Lance Archer, and at All Out 2021, he pinned Eddie Kingston. During his time in AEW, Miro has picked up major victories over the likes of Orange Cassidy, Trent Beretta, and Allin, who he defeated to win the TNT Championship.

