Former WWE NXT Star Anthony Greene Set To Debut In New Promotion

One former "WWE NXT" star will be making his way to Impact Wrestling soon. PWInsider is reporting that Anthony Greene recently worked a slew of matches for the promotion during last week's Florida tapings. The report notes that Greene will be seen on Impact Wrestling TV in the coming weeks. However, he is not slated to be part of tonight's episode. Whether or not Greene has actually signed a deal with the promotion remains to be seen, but at the very least, he'll be making several appearances on TV.

Greene signed with WWE back in 2020. He was known as August Grey during his time with the company, and seen on "NXT" TV as well as "205 Live." Greene was released by WWE back in June 2021. Since being let go by WWE, Greene has stayed busy working dates on the indie scene, as well as for AEW and Pro Wrestling NOAH. Greene made a few appearances on AEW programming, first taking on Bobby Fish during the October 23, 2021 episode of "AEW Dynamite," then later having a singles match with Adam Cole during the October 24, 2021 episode of "AEW Dark." He also performed at Pro Wrestling NOAH's N-1 Victory tournament earlier this year, scoring just two points.

Greene recently captured the SAW Skywalker Championship at "SAW Contest of Champions: Where Heroes Gather" on December 3. He defeated Alec Price, Ant Bennett, Dan Maff, LSG, and Myles Hawkins in a six-way elimination match to lay claim to the title.