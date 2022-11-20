Tony Khan Gives Update On Adam Cole And Adam Page's Health

Luck has not been on the side of the Adams of AEW in the last few months.

In June, Adam Cole sustained a severe concussion during his four-way match against IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White, "Hangman" Adam Page, and Kazuchika Okada at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door. Recently, "a number of people" were reportedly worried about Cole's lingering injury, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer.

On the October 18 edition of "Dynamite," Adam Page also suffered a concussion. During an AEW World Championship bout against Jon Moxley, the champion hit "Hangman" with a powerful lariat clothesline, which resulted in Page's face crashing into the canvas. Upon impact, Page was assessed by medical staff, stretchered out of the arena, and the match was immediately stopped.

AEW President Tony Khan recently addressed the status of both Adam Cole and Adame Page during the post-AEW Full Gear media scrum. "Well, I've been in contact with both of them," Khan said. "They're both doing very well." Khan reiterated that the severity of their injuries were "different" from each other, but he feels "optimistic we can get both of them back." No timetable for either return was specified, but the AEW President believes that both of their impending returns "will be very well received" by fans.

While Khan's update on the two AEW stars appears to be promising now, Cole's injury recently raised major concern. It was previously reported that Cole, the 2022 Men's Owen Hart Foundation Tournament winner, could be cleared very soon, or it "could be never." Neither Adam Cole nor Adam Page has appeared on AEW programming following their respective injuries.