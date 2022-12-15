AEW Dynamite Ratings Up Big Over Recent Weeks For Winter Is Coming 2022

After several weeks in a row of sliding Nielsen ratings, both in terms of the key adults 18-49 demographic and overall viewership, "AEW Dynamite" rebounded big with the December 14 episode, which was branded as the third annual "Winter is Coming" episode.

Thanks presumably to a strong main event in MJF's first AEW World Championship defense (against Ricky Starks) as well as the first two editions of "Winter is Coming" being positioned well above the usual specially branded episodes of "Dynamite," the show averaged 950,000 viewers overall in the main P2+ demographic, and approximately 428,000 in the key adults 18 to 49 demographic according to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics.

The latter figure was good enough for a 0.33 rating in the key P18-49 demo. It's the highest for the show since October 5. Wednesday night's viewership was the highest P2+ average since the show three weeks later on October 26. Compared to last week's show, there was an increase of 13 percent across both metrics. And according to ShowBuzzDaily, "Winter is Coming" came in third place among cable originals for the day in the key demo.