Braun Strowman Teases Performing High-Flying Move

WWE "SmackDown" superstar Braun Strowman may have his gripes with too many highspots, but he isn't opposed to pulling off a high-flying move someday. Last month, Strowman drew the ire of fans and even some WWE talent when he unleashed a since-deleted Twitter rant on high flyers.

"Holy hell @TheGiantOmos can you believe we got 47 [stars] and reminded the people that no one cares about all these floppy floppers," Strowman said. "Flippy flipper bag your grocery's at @kroger #AirportTest #SizeIsThePrize #SwoleIsTheGoal"

Fightful reported that Strowman garnered significant backstage heat over the tweet. One source even stated to Fightful that while they'd never do a flip in their life, the belief is that Strowman crossed the line because high flyers are always needed in the wrestling business.

WWE ended up mentioning Strowman's tweet on-air. Ricochet brought up Strowman's rant in a backstage segment before they ended up clashing in the semifinals of the WWE World Cup. Ricochet ended up winning the match and will challenge GUNTHER for the Intercontinental Championship on the December 16 episode of "SmackDown."

During an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri for "SHAK Wrestling," Strowman said that despite his comments, don't rule out seeing him pull off a moonsault one day.

"I always joke around; I can do one, not a problem," Strowman said. "It's not a matter of being able to do it, it's a matter of doing it at the right time."

Strowman joked that he wouldn't let anyone of his size jump off the top rope and land a moonsault on him.