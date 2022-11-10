Backstage Update On If Braun Strowman's Tweets Are Setting Up A Storyline

Even before Elon Musk bought the app, Twitter has been the go-to place for people to have very public meltdowns that damage their public image, and Braun Strowman is the latest Twitter main character to find their social media presence hurting their professional prospects.

Fightful Select is reporting that Braun's recent tirade against high-flying wrestlers has earned him significant heat with his co-workers in WWE. According to one Fightful source, Strowman has been on his best behavior backstage, but refers to the former WWE Universal Champion's uglier side as "social media Braun."

WWE management is reportedly aware of the situation and feels that Strowman acted immaturely. While none of the tweets were part of an ongoing feud or angle, Fightful Select said that it could be likely that Braun will be ribbed for the comments in some fashion on WWE programming, whether through an angle or on commentary.

Fightful Select spoke to one source that will "never do a flip in their life," who thought Braun was out of line.

"We need them, and they need us," the source told Fightful Select. "Wrestling is everything. There's very little truly right and wrong. He didn't come up in the business doing the things that a lot of those people did, so he probably doesn't understand."

Strowman caught the ire of pro wrestling stars around the world for his comments. He has since told the internet wrestling community to "take a joke," in a fiery Twitter post.

"Y'all come at me none stop and the second I fire back y'all melt," Strowman wrote.