Willow Nightingale Names Her All-Time Favorite Wrestler

If you've been tuning into AEW and Ring of Honor programming, you've seen the growing adoration from fans for Willow Nightingale. With her colorful hair, bright ring attire, and positive, never-say-die attitude, Willow is a rising star of the company's women's division.

In a new edition of the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast, Nightingale opened up about the moments and superstars that led her to pursue her dream of being a professional wrestler. One of her biggest influences was Mick Foley, in part, due to the way he refused to let his size limit him. Foley was never as tall or physically imposing as other pro wrestlers, but changing characters and creating lasting memories by being unapologetically himself is what fans love about him.

"[Mick is a] fellow long islander," Nightingale explained. "Not the conventional body type that comes to mind when you think of a professional wrestler, so that is something that always resonated with me. Willow tries to apply herself to her in-ring craft the same way Mick did – by having a goofy, fun-loving spirit while being unafraid of 'gritty toughness.'

"[That] is what I think the Willow Nightingale character is," she added.

Foley's accolades speak for themselves. He is a three-time WWE Champion, eight-time WWE Tag Team Champion, and a former Hardcore Champion. He was inducted into the company's Hall of Fame in 2013.

As for Nightingale, she continues her ascent to a more prominent role in AEW and ROH. She achieved a win over Anna Jay A.S. of the Jericho Appreciation Society on the November 30 episode of "Dynamite" and defeated Trish Adora during the ROH Final Battle Zero Hour pre-show.

