Matt Hardy Reveals Accolade Jeff Hardy Should Have Won In WWE

Jeff Hardy won his first singles world championship in December 2008, defeating Edge and Triple H at WWE Armageddon in a high-stakes triple-threat match for the WWE Championship. However, it's possible Hardy would've won the championship even sooner, had his WrestleMania 24 plans not been derailed.

In a recent episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy," Jeff's brother, Matt Hardy, revealed that "The Charismatic Enigma" was slated to win the Money in the Bank ladder match that year, guaranteeing him a future title opportunity. A couple of weeks before the match at WrestleMania, Jeff was removed from the program as he was suspended for his second violation of the company's Substance Abuse and Drug Testing Policy, resulting in him being away for 60 days. In storyline, he dropped his Intercontinental Championship to Chris Jericho, who he had previously beaten to qualify for Money in the Bank.

Matt Hardy confirmed that Vince McMahon called Jeff after failing a drug test, and talked about the situation for a while. "They seemed to be kosher, and Jeff just apologized, [and] regretted making that mistake. But it was what it was," Matt said.

Matt addressed speculation that Jeff could've won the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. "I mean, that could be right in our reality," he admitted, uncertain if those plans were true. "But I do know they were planning on having him win Money in the Bank and they did want to pull the trigger on him winning a World Heavyweight title."

Despite the setback, Jeff Hardy returned to WWE that following May, setting himself up in the WWE title picture, before finally winning the prize in December.

